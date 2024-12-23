High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest: Edinburg Police Apprehend Suspects

Early today, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was involved in a high-speed chase that ended in the apprehension of two men in Edinburg.

Dramatic Police Chase Unfolds in Edinburg

According to DPS spokesperson Maria Hernandez, the incident began when a black Cadillac failed to halt during a routine traffic violation. The car subsequently lost control and rolled over near Curve Road and 83rd Street in Edinburg.

Suspects Apprehended after Fleeing on Foot

The two men, who had been in the car, exited the vehicle and attempted to evade the police by fleeing on foot. However, they were eventually apprehended by the authorities. As of now, the identity of the suspects is yet to be revealed.

Charges Filed and Investigation Underway

One of the men was taken into custody and has since been booked into the county jail. He faces charges of evading arrest and possession of a criminal instrument. The second suspect is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Further information will be released as the investigation continues.