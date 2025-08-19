Hidalgo County Shooting: Man Shot in Face Sparks Investigation

Introduction

A shocking incident unfolded in rural Edinburg, Texas, as a social gathering turned into a violent scene when a man was shot in the face. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case, with the suspect still at large. This incident adds to a series of recent violent events in the region, raising concerns about community safety.

The Incident

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred last night on the 4500 block of Fed Drive. Deputies arrived at the scene to find Julio Cesar Soto Jr., a 26-year-old Mexican national, with a gunshot wound to his head. Soto, who holds a visa, was reportedly attending a gathering with the alleged shooter, Esmireles.

Witnesses at the scene recall that both men were seen enjoying the night, even captured singing together on cell phone footage. However, the evening took a dark turn when Mirelles allegedly shot Soto in the face with an AR-style rifle. The suspect then fled the scene in a red Corvette, leaving behind a community in shock and a victim in critical condition.

Ongoing Investigation

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, as authorities continue their investigation. Sheriff Guerra has not disclosed any potential reasons for the attack, emphasizing that the situation is still developing. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any information that could aid in the apprehension of Mirelles.

Another Case in Spotlight

In a related development, jury selection has commenced for the trial of Jose Luis Villalobos, accused of murdering his 17-year-old stepson, Arturo Alexis Salceda Jr., in San Perlita. Villalobos is also charged with aggravated assault for injuring his partner, Lydia Villalovos, during a family violence incident in July 2023.

These cases highlight the pressing issue of domestic and community violence in South Texas, prompting local authorities to call for increased awareness and preventive measures.

Community Response

The recent events have left a lasting impact on the Edinburg and San Perlita communities. Local leaders and residents are coming together to support the victims’ families and push for stronger community safety measures. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to remain alert and cooperative as investigations continue.

