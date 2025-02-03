Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing 61-Year-Old Man, Jose Luis Saldivar

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing 61-Year-Old Man

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person, 61-year-old Jose Luis Saldivar. He was last seen on February 1st, around 1:00 p.m. in the rural area of Mile 12.5 North Road and FM 493, near Donna, Texas.

Saldivar’s disappearance is concerning, as he suffered a stroke last year, which has significantly impacted his ability to walk and communicate. His condition increases the urgency of his situation, and authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

A Growing Concern for the Family and Community

Jose Luis Saldivar’s family and local law enforcement are deeply worried about his well-being, given his medical condition. The stroke has made it difficult for him to communicate and move around without assistance, which further complicates his potential to be found without the help of the community.

“We are doing everything we can to locate him, but we need the public’s eyes and ears to help,” said a representative from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. “His health and safety are of the utmost importance, and we are concerned about the risk he faces being alone in this condition.”

Authorities have been working to track his last known movements, but his current whereabouts remain unknown.

How You Can Help

If you have any information regarding Jose Luis Saldivar’s whereabouts, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office urges you to contact them immediately at (956) 383-8114. Any detail, no matter how small, could be crucial in helping to find him.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively searching in the area around Mile 12.5 North Road and FM 493, but with the public’s help, they hope to expand their search and increase the chances of locating Saldivar safely.

A Reminder to Stay Alert

Local residents are encouraged to stay alert and report any sightings of Jose Luis Saldivar to the authorities as soon as possible. Community involvement is key in cases like this, and it’s vital that everyone remain vigilant in helping locate those who may be at risk.

“The safety of our residents, especially those who are vulnerable due to medical conditions, is our top priority,” said the sheriff’s office spokesperson. “We hope the community can help bring Jose home safely.”

Relevant Resources for Missing Person Cases

If you have any information or need further assistance, please contact the following:

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office : https://www.hidalgoso.org/sheriff

: https://www.hidalgoso.org/sheriff Sheriff’s Office Contact: Call (956) 383-8114

This remains an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided as new information emerges. Please stay tuned for more developments on this missing person case.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is counting on the support of the community to help locate Jose Luis Saldivar and ensure his safe return. Your tip could make all the difference.