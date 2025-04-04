Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Man Wanted on Child Endangerment Charges

Public Asked to Assist in Locating 27-Year-Old Jonathan Rodriguez

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Jonathan Rodriguez, a 27-year-old man wanted on charges of child endangerment.

Authorities have not released details about the alleged incident but confirmed that an active warrant is out for Rodriguez’s arrest.

Submit Tips Anonymously

📞 If you have any information about Jonathan Rodriguez’s whereabouts, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.

All tips can be submitted anonymously, and in some cases, callers may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.

Law enforcement officials urge anyone who sees Rodriguez not to approach him, but to instead call authorities immediately.