Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Gears up for National Night Out

With less than 24 hours to go, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is all set to host its annual National Night Out event. This law enforcement festivity aims to strengthen community ties by promoting a partnership between deputies and county residents.

A Night of Fun, Food, and Music

The event, set to take place on October 9th, promises an unforgettable evening filled with food, games, live music, and a food distribution drive. Starting at 5:30 in the afternoon, the festivities will take place at the J.R. ‘Milo’ Ponce Park located at 3516 E. FM 2823 in Edinburg.

Strengthening Community Ties with Law Enforcement

The National Night Out event is more than just a party. According to Lieutenant Enrique Longoria, HSCO Public Information Officer, this is a rare occasion for the community and law enforcement to come together. ‘We invite the whole community of Hidalgo County. The sheriff’s office is extending a warm invitation to come and join us, along with our Sheriff, J. Eddie Guerra,’ he said.

A Warm Invitation to Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is expressly inviting all residents to attend the event. It’s an opportunity for residents to interact with deputies in a relaxed setting, fostering a sense of community and promoting better understanding between law enforcement and the people they serve. The Sheriff’s Office hopes that events like these will help build a stronger, safer community.

Mark Your Calendars

So, mark your calendars and round up your family and friends. The National Night Out event is bound to be a night to remember, filled with fun, games, and music, all while promoting a sense of unity and camaraderie within the community.