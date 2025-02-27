Hidalgo County Deputy Honored for Heroic Rescue from Burning Mobile Home

A Selfless Act of Courage

Hidalgo County Senior Deputy Mike Aleman will be honored next month with a Medal of Valor for his heroic actions in rescuing a disabled man from a burning mobile home in McAllen. Aleman, who was off-duty at the time, noticed the fire Saturday night and immediately sprang into action. His quick thinking and bravery prevented what could have been a tragic situation.

Rescue Amid the Flames

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Aleman was passing by the mobile home park when he spotted the fire and realized that a disabled man was still inside. Without hesitation, Aleman rushed into the home, despite the smoke and flames, and pulled the man to safety. The quick thinking of Aleman likely saved the man’s life.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office praised Aleman’s selflessness, describing his actions as both courageous and life-saving.

A Longtime Public Servant

Aleman, who has been with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office since 2019, has now earned recognition for his exceptional bravery. His actions are a reflection of his dedication to service and his willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty.

Deputy Aleman will be presented with the Medal of Valor at next month’s Commissioners Court meeting, where his heroic actions will be formally commemorated. The sheriff’s office expressed immense pride in Aleman’s bravery and commitment to his community.