Hidalgo Authorities Seek Suspect Who Drove Stolen Truck Into Mexico

Public’s Help Needed to Identify Suspect in Stolen Chevy Silverado Case

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who stole a 2005 Chevy Silverado in Mission on March 1st.

Surveillance Footage Shows Truck Crossing Border

Authorities say the stolen vehicle was driven into Mexico through the Pharr International Bridge, and surveillance footage captured the suspect during the crossing.

Officials have not released further details on the suspect’s description or possible whereabouts, but they are urging anyone who recognizes the individual to come forward.

How to Report Information

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at:

📞 (956) 668-8477

Tips can be provided anonymously, and authorities stress that community assistance is crucial in tracking down the suspect and recovering stolen vehicles.