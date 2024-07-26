Heavy Rainfall Brings Flooding Risks to Hidalgo County

Heavy rainfall continues to affect coastal areas and Hidalgo County, leading to concerns about potential flooding due to saturated grounds. Authorities highlight both the benefits and risks associated with the persistent rain.

Rainfall Accumulation and Concerns

Coastal areas have experienced up to four inches of accumulated rainfall over the past few days. In Hidalgo County, the numbers are lower but still significant, according to Ricardo Saldana, the county’s emergency management coordinator. Saldana warned that the saturated grounds could pose severe flooding risks if a tropical storm or hurricane brings additional rain to the region.

“If we get impacted by a tropical storm or a hurricane that may bring more rain to our area, it’s going to impact us by having some severe flooding because the grounds are already so saturated,” Saldana explained.

Preventative Measures for Residents

Residents are advised to prepare for potential flooding by keeping their gutters clear of grass clippings and branches to ensure proper water flow and prevent backflow in drainage systems. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) also urges drivers to avoid flooded roads at all costs.

“Also, if you see flooded roads, remember turn around, don’t drown. When water is covering the pavement, you don’t know what’s beneath that,” said Ray Pedraza, a TxDOT spokesperson.

Continued Rain and Preparedness

Officials expect the rain to continue into the weekend, emphasizing the importance of being prepared for flash floods. Residents should ensure they have essential supplies and stay informed about weather updates and emergency alerts.