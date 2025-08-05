Health and Community Back to School Bash Offers Free Supplies in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Hosts Back to School Bash

Tomorrow marks the third annual Health and Community Back to School Bash, an event eagerly anticipated by families in Hidalgo County. Scheduled from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM at the Llano Grande Event Center, the event aims to support local students and families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Free Supplies and Services for Students

The Hidalgo County Health Department spearheads this community initiative, offering free backpacks, school supplies, and food to children in need. This generous distribution will occur on a first-come, first-served basis, and children must be present to receive the donations. The event underscores the county’s commitment to ensuring that students are well-equipped for their educational pursuits.

Vaccinations for Eligible Participants

In addition to school supplies, the event will also provide vaccinations for eligible participants. This is an important service, especially as health concerns continue to be a priority for many families. Those interested in receiving vaccinations should ensure they meet the necessary qualifications.

Community Engagement and Support

Events like the Health and Community Back to School Bash not only provide essential supplies but also foster a sense of community and support among residents. By alleviating some of the financial burdens associated with the start of the school year, Hidalgo County demonstrates its dedication to the welfare and success of its students.

Join the Bash

The Llano Grande Event Center is ready to welcome families for an afternoon of giving and community spirit. Residents are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the resources available during this impactful event.

Additional Resources

For more information about the Hidalgo County Health Department, please visit their official website: hidalgocounty.us.