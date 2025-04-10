Harlingen Woman Arrested on Multiple Drug and Weapons Charges

Search Warrant Leads to Seizure of Drugs and Stolen Gun at Local Residence

A 42-year-old woman from Harlingen is facing multiple felony charges following a police raid that uncovered a variety of illegal substances and a stolen weapon.

April Camacho was arrested after Harlingen police executed a search warrant at her residence. Officers recovered:

Cocaine

Marijuana

Methamphetamine

Alprazolam

Oxycodone

Synthetic drugs

A stolen firearm

High Bond Set Following Arrest

Camacho was booked into jail with a bond set at $240,000.

Authorities say the arrest is part of an ongoing effort to target illegal drug and firearm activity in the Harlingen area.

📞 Anyone with information related to similar cases is encouraged to contact Harlingen PD or local Crime Stoppers.