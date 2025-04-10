Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Harlingen Woman Arrested on Multiple Drug and Weapons Charges

April Camacho jailed on $240,000 bond after police find narcotics and stolen firearm during search warrant execution.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 10 2025

Harlingen Woman Arrested on Multiple Drug and Weapons Charges

Search Warrant Leads to Seizure of Drugs and Stolen Gun at Local Residence

A 42-year-old woman from Harlingen is facing multiple felony charges following a police raid that uncovered a variety of illegal substances and a stolen weapon.

April Camacho was arrested after Harlingen police executed a search warrant at her residence. Officers recovered:

  • Cocaine
  • Marijuana
  • Methamphetamine
  • Alprazolam
  • Oxycodone
  • Synthetic drugs
  • A stolen firearm

High Bond Set Following Arrest

Camacho was booked into jail with a bond set at $240,000.

Authorities say the arrest is part of an ongoing effort to target illegal drug and firearm activity in the Harlingen area.

📞 Anyone with information related to similar cases is encouraged to contact Harlingen PD or local Crime Stoppers.

April Camacho drug arrest gun charges Harlingen HPD Narcotics police search Public Safety stolen firearm Texas

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
90°
Sunny

Humidity: 55%

Tonight
62°
Tomorrow
90°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted