Harlingen Shooting Suspect Tomas Matthew Puente on the Run

Manhunt Underway for Harlingen shooting Suspect

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is intensifying efforts to locate Tomas Matthew Puente, a 24-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Harlingen. The authorities urge anyone with information about Puente’s whereabouts to come forward and aid in bringing him to justice.

Shooting Incident Details

The incident occurred on July 21st when Puente allegedly shot a man in the stomach, leading to an urgent call for his arrest. The victim’s condition remains undisclosed, but the severity of the crime has prompted a county-wide manhunt.

Suspect Description and Last Known Whereabouts

Puente was last seen fleeing the scene in a white Cadillac SUV. The authorities have circulated his image to the public, emphasizing the need for vigilance. His swift disappearance has left the community on edge, with residents urged to report any sightings or relevant information.

Community’s Role in the Investigation

The Cameron County Crime Stoppers is actively involved in the search, encouraging citizens to report anonymously if necessary. Those who have any knowledge of Puente’s location are strongly encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5555. Community cooperation is deemed crucial in ensuring Puente’s capture and subsequent legal proceedings.

Law Enforcement’s Commitment

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring that justice is served. The ongoing investigation is a top priority, with all resources being allocated to apprehend Puente swiftly.

Additional Resources

For more information or updates, visit the official Harlingen Police Department website.