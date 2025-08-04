Harlingen Shooting Suspect Thomas Matthew Puentes Remains at Large

Search Continues for Harlingen shooting Suspect

Authorities in Cameron County are intensifying their search for Thomas Matthew Puentes, who is suspected of involvement in a shooting incident that occurred on July 21st. The shooting took place on Whipley Street in Harlingen, leaving one victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Details of the Incident

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, Puentes was last seen fleeing the scene in a white Cadillac SUV. The shooting has left the local community on edge as law enforcement officials continue to track Puentes, who is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Community Assistance Needed

The authorities are calling on the public to assist in locating Puentes. His last known residence was in the city of Primera. Residents who have any information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact Cameron County Crime Stoppers. Confidential reports can be made via telephone at (956) 350-5551.

Impact on the Community

The incident has sparked concern among Harlingen residents, prompting increased vigilance and calls for community cooperation with law enforcement to ensure public safety. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office continues to prioritize this case, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Additional Resources

For further updates and information, residents can visit the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office website or contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers directly.