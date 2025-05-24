Harlingen Shooting: Border Patrol Agents Involved in Midday Incident at Local Station

CBP Confirms No Serious Injuries or Deaths in Ongoing Investigation

HARLINGEN, TX — U.S. Border Patrol agents were involved in a shooting incident just before noon today at the Harlingen Border Patrol Station, according to a statement released by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Details remain limited, but CBP officials confirmed that no serious injuries or fatalities occurred as a result of the incident. It’s unclear whether shots were fired by or at agents, or if any suspects were involved.

Federal Oversight Initiated

As per protocol, the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR)—which handles internal investigations into potential misconduct or use of force—is taking the lead on the case. The agency has not yet provided information on what led up to the shooting or who discharged their weapon.

The scene was quickly secured, and regular operations at the station have reportedly resumed with increased security presence.

Community On Edge, Awaits Answers

The shooting, which occurred near a high-traffic government facility, has raised concerns among Harlingen residents and families with ties to the border enforcement community. While CBP has reassured the public that no threat remains, many are anxiously awaiting further clarification about the incident.

CBP has promised additional updates pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

Helpful Links and Contact Information

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) : https://www.cbp.gov

: https://www.cbp.gov CBP Office of Professional Responsibility : https://www.cbp.gov/about/responsibilities/opr

: https://www.cbp.gov/about/responsibilities/opr Harlingen Border Patrol Station Info: 📞 (956) 427-8700

Stay connected with CBP’s official channels for verified updates as the investigation continues.