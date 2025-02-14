Harlingen Police Arrest Man for Stealing Tractor & Fishing Boat

Suspect Faces Felony Theft Charges

Harlingen Police have arrested Oscar Antonio Garcia in connection with the theft of a Kubota tractor valued at over $10,000 and a 2024 Sun Tracker fishing barge from Bass Pro Shops.

Authorities say the thefts occurred last month, and after an investigation, Garcia was taken into custody and charged with two counts of theft.

Bond Set at $55,000

Garcia has been booked with a $55,000 bond, reflecting the seriousness of the charges. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed further details on whether the stolen items have been recovered.

Community Cooperation & Crime Prevention

Harlingen PD urges residents to report any suspicious activity and take precautions to secure valuable property

For updates on crime reports and public safety initiatives, visit:

Harlingen Police Department – https://www.myharlingen.us

– https://www.myharlingen.us Texas Crime Stoppers – https://www.texascrimestoppers.org

Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and work with law enforcement to prevent theft and protect their property.