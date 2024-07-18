Harlingen Man Arrested for Pointing Laser at DPS Helicopter

A Harlingen man, Pedro Cortina Jr., has been arrested after allegedly pointing a laser at a Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter. The incident occurred at approximately one in the morning, leading to serious safety concerns and swift action from law enforcement.

Incident Details

According to DPS officials, the helicopter pilot reported being illuminated by a laser while flying over the area. The pilot’s immediate report triggered a response from DPS units, who were dispatched to Taft Avenue. There, they apprehended 40-year-old Pedro Cortina Jr., charging him with illuminating an aircraft with a laser pointer.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is not only dangerous but also illegal. It can temporarily blind the pilot, potentially causing a serious accident.”

Legal Consequences

Pedro Cortina Jr. faces significant legal consequences for his actions. Illuminating an aircraft with a laser pointer is a federal offense, and those found guilty can face severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment. Adding to the gravity of the situation, Cortina is currently on parole, which could result in additional legal repercussions.

Safety Risks

The use of laser pointers to target aircraft poses substantial risks. Laser beams can temporarily blind pilots, disrupt flight operations, and endanger both the crew and passengers. Authorities emphasize that such actions are not only reckless but also threaten public safety.

Safety Reminder:

Never point lasers at aircraft: It can cause temporary blindness and jeopardize the safety of everyone on board.

It can cause temporary blindness and jeopardize the safety of everyone on board. Report suspicious activities: If you witness someone pointing a laser at an aircraft, report it immediately to local authorities.

Community Response

The Harlingen community has expressed concern over the incident, recognizing the potential dangers associated with targeting aircraft. Local law enforcement continues to educate the public on the seriousness of such actions and encourages residents to report any similar activities.