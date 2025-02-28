Harlingen High School Student Arrested for Making Social Media Threats

Harlingen High School Student Arrested After Making Social Media Threats

A 17-year-old Harlingen High School student, Sophia Cavazos, was arrested on Wednesday for making threats on social media, leading to charges of making a false alarm. The incident has sparked concern within the community about school safety and the consequences of threatening behavior online.

Details on the Arrest and Charges

Sophia Cavazos faces serious charges after threatening her school on social media. Because she is 17, Cavazos will be charged as an adult. Under Texas law, students found guilty of making false alarms or threats can face severe consequences. These include expulsion from school, a potential jail sentence of up to one year, and fines reaching up to $4,000.

Community Reactions to the Threat

Local residents expressed concerns over the increasing frequency of school-related threats, particularly those made through social media. Several parents voiced frustrations, noting that the school did not notify them of the threat in a timely manner. One concerned parent said, “We need to monitor it. The school needs to be real serious about these threats.”

Others emphasized the need for more control over students’ social media usage, with one parent stating, “Our children now control the entire internet. As a parent, I think there has to be more control on what access we give to our kids.”

Harlingen ISD Responds to the Incident

In response to the threat, Harlingen ISD released a statement emphasizing the importance of taking all threats seriously. The district reiterated its commitment to holding individuals accountable for making threats, highlighting that such behavior will not be tolerated.

The Importance of Preventing Future Threats

Following the arrest, school officials are encouraging parents to talk to their children about the severe consequences of making threats online. With social media becoming a significant influence on students’ behavior, conversations about responsible digital communication are more critical than ever.

Sophia Cavazos is currently being held at the Cameron County Jail with a $4,000 bond.