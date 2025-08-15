Texas immigration: South Texas mayors and business leaders call for comprehensive immigration reform amid labor shortages.
Harlingen Community Rallies for Funeral Fundraiser After Tragic Fire
Harlingen: Local pizza shop hosts fundraiser to support the family of two sisters lost in a Harlingen mobile home fire.
Table of Contents
Community Unites After Tragic Loss
In the wake of a devastating mobile home fire that claimed the lives of two young sisters in Harlingen, the community is coming together to support the grieving family. The tragic incident occurred four days ago, leaving an indelible mark on the residents of Harlingen and surrounding areas.
Local Business Steps Up
Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza, a beloved local eatery, is spearheading efforts to raise funds for the funeral expenses of Alexia and Ulisa, aged 11 and 13. Both sisters were due to start the new school year this week, a milestone now overshadowed by their untimely passing. As part of the community’s response, Stefano’s will hold a fundraiser this Sunday, encouraging locals to lend a helping hand during this difficult time.
Details of the Fundraiser
The event will take place at Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza locations in Harlingen and Weslaco. From 11 AM to 8 PM, patrons can purchase pizzas for $8.10, with half of all proceeds going directly to support the sisters’ family. The initiative not only provides financial aid but also offers a way for the community to come together in solidarity and remembrance.
A Call to Action
As the Valley community rallies to honor the memory of Alexia and Ulisa, the fundraiser serves as a poignant reminder of the power of collective support in times of tragedy. Employees at Stefano’s, some of whom have children who attended school with the sisters, express the communal spirit that drives this initiative. “It’s a good time to reach out whenever tragedy strikes,” one employee remarked, highlighting the empathy and compassion that define Harlingen’s community spirit.
Additional Resources
For more information on local government and community support services, visit the City of Harlingen’s official website at harlingentx.gov.
Stories You May Like
Texas Democrats Continue Standoff to Block Republican Redistricting Efforts
Texas redistricting: As a special session looms, Texas Democrats remain absent, demanding changes to redistricting plans.
DACA Recipient in Port Isabel Faces Deportation Amid Mental Health Struggles
DACA: Roberto Salcedo, a DACA recipient, faces deportation following multiple arrests as his mother fears for his safety due to his mental health issues.
Los Fresnos Bakery Owners Found Guilty of Harboring Undocumented Workers
Los Fresnos: Abby’s Bakery owners face up to 10 years in prison after Cameron County jury verdict.
Manslaughter Conviction: Jesus Bernal Sentenced to 20 Years in Hidalgo County
Manslaughter: Justice served as Jesus Bernal receives a 20-year prison sentence for the manslaughter of Roman Andres Mesa in Alton, Texas.
Shooting Incident in Rural Mission Sends Man to Hospital
Mission shooting: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates a shooting on Minnesota Road in Mission.
Latest Stories
Texas Democrats Continue Standoff to Block Republican Redistricting Efforts
Texas redistricting: As a special session looms, Texas Democrats remain absent, demanding changes to redistricting plans.
Recall Alert: Over 100,000 Drinkmate Bottles Pulled Due to Explosion Risk
Drinkmate recall: Consumer Product Safety Commission urges immediate discontinuation of Drinkmate bottles amidst injury reports.
“Jerry Jones Triumphs Over Cancer: Dallas Cowboys Owner Celebrates Being Tumor-Free”
Jerry Jones cancer-free: “Jerry Jones announces cancer-free status after a decade-long battle with melanoma, while sports fans gear up for thrilling NBA and MLB matchups.”
August 15, 2025 Weather Alert: Tropical Disturbance Could Bring Heavy Rain to South Texas
South Texas weather: Hidalgo and Cameron County Under Flood Watch as Tropical System Develops in Gulf
DACA Recipient in Port Isabel Faces Deportation Amid Mental Health Struggles
DACA: Roberto Salcedo, a DACA recipient, faces deportation following multiple arrests as his mother fears for his safety due to his mental health issues.
Los Fresnos Bakery Owners Found Guilty of Harboring Undocumented Workers
Los Fresnos: Abby’s Bakery owners face up to 10 years in prison after Cameron County jury verdict.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing 61-Year-Old Man, Jose Luis Saldivar
Jose Luis Saldivar, who suffered a stroke last year, was last seen near Donna on February 1st — authorities urge the public to assist in locating him.
Harlingen PD Responds to Concerns Over Officer’s Presence During ICE Raids
Harlingen Police clarify their role after video sparks debate about local involvement in ICE operations.
Harlingen Residents Protest Deportations as Governor Abbott Sends More Reinforcements to Texas Border
Peaceful rally in Harlingen challenges recent deportations, while state reinforcements bolster federal efforts at the border.
Update: Suspect Faces Capital Murder Charges After Teen’s Death in Hidalgo County Shooting”
Geoffrey J. Luna is now charged with capital murder following the death of a 16-year-old in a drug deal gone wrong.
Warning: Fake McAllen PD Social Media Page Scam Targeting Residents
City officials urge residents to stay vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with fraudulent accounts.
Brownsville PD Seeks Help Identifying Person of Interest in Vehicle Theft Case
Authorities urge the public to assist in locating a suspect linked to a string of vehicle thefts.
National Night Out: Palm View PD Hosts Community Event
National Night Out: Palm View Police Department invites the community to engage with local officers during the annual National Night Out.
Social Media Risks for Children: What Every Parent Needs to Know
Social media safety: Experts warn parents about the dangers of sharing personal information of children online as the school year begins.
Texas Leaders Urge Federal Action on Immigration to Address Workforce Shortages
Texas immigration: South Texas mayors and business leaders call for comprehensive immigration reform amid labor shortages.
Mission Shooting: Two Teens Charged with Aggravated Robbery
Mission shooting: Teens in Mission face serious charges after a gun sale goes awry, leaving one man injured.
Active Shooter Training in South Texas Schools Following Uvalde Tragedy
Active Shooter Training: Valley schools enhance security measures with staff training and new legislative requirements.
Traffic Safety in School Zones: Authorities Urge Caution as School Year Begins
Traffic safety: Texas officials highlight essential safety measures to prevent accidents in school zones.
Promoted