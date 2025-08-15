Harlingen Community Rallies for Funeral Fundraiser After Tragic Fire

Community Unites After Tragic Loss

In the wake of a devastating mobile home fire that claimed the lives of two young sisters in Harlingen, the community is coming together to support the grieving family. The tragic incident occurred four days ago, leaving an indelible mark on the residents of Harlingen and surrounding areas.

Local Business Steps Up

Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza, a beloved local eatery, is spearheading efforts to raise funds for the funeral expenses of Alexia and Ulisa, aged 11 and 13. Both sisters were due to start the new school year this week, a milestone now overshadowed by their untimely passing. As part of the community’s response, Stefano’s will hold a fundraiser this Sunday, encouraging locals to lend a helping hand during this difficult time.

Details of the Fundraiser

The event will take place at Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza locations in Harlingen and Weslaco. From 11 AM to 8 PM, patrons can purchase pizzas for $8.10, with half of all proceeds going directly to support the sisters’ family. The initiative not only provides financial aid but also offers a way for the community to come together in solidarity and remembrance.

A Call to Action

As the Valley community rallies to honor the memory of Alexia and Ulisa, the fundraiser serves as a poignant reminder of the power of collective support in times of tragedy. Employees at Stefano’s, some of whom have children who attended school with the sisters, express the communal spirit that drives this initiative. “It’s a good time to reach out whenever tragedy strikes,” one employee remarked, highlighting the empathy and compassion that define Harlingen’s community spirit.

Additional Resources

For more information on local government and community support services, visit the City of Harlingen’s official website at harlingentx.gov.