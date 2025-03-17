Grass Fire in Rio Grande City Reignites, Prompting Firefighter Response

Fire Contained Quickly, No Injuries Reported

A grass fire that initially broke out last night in Rio Grande City flared up again this afternoon, prompting a second emergency response.

According to Fire Chief Manuel Muniz, the fire reignited at around 3 PM in a vacant lot near Fairground Road.

Firefighters Contain Blaze in Minutes

Fire crews acted quickly to contain the flames, ensuring the fire did not spread to nearby properties. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Investigation Underway

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and an investigation remains ongoing. Dry conditions and high winds can often contribute to flare-ups in grass fires, making fire prevention measures crucial in vulnerable areas.

How to Report Fire Hazards

If you see smoke, fire, or potential fire hazards, report them immediately to local authorities.

Residents are reminded to stay cautious during dry weather conditions and avoid activities that could spark wildfires, such as burning debris or discarding lit cigarettes in grassy areas.