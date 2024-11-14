Governor Greg Abbott Freezes Public University Tuition Fees Until 2027

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a freeze on tuition fees for the state’s public universities and colleges through 2027, a decision aimed at easing economic pressures on households amid rising inflation.

Abbott’s Stand Against Tuition Hikes

Abbott made the announcement in a letter, highlighting the economic struggles many households are facing. The mandate follows a law signed by the governor last year that prohibited higher education institutions from raising tuition and fees for the 2024-2025 academic school year.

New Law on Hospitals’ Role in Immigration

Meanwhile, a separate law that came into effect earlier this month now requires Texas hospitals to collect information on patients’ immigration statuses. This information is then reported to the Health and Human Services Commission. However, despite the new requirement, immigration attorneys have advised the public that individuals are not obligated to disclose their immigration status when seeking medical services.

Annual Report on Immigrants’ Medical Costs

Starting from January 1, 2026, state officials will produce an annual report detailing the yearly costs of medical care for immigrants. This comes amidst ongoing detentions of immigrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.