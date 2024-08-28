Gov. Abbott Removes Over 1 Million Ineligible Voters from Texas Voter Rolls
Governor Greg Abbott announces the removal of over 1 million ineligible voters from Texas voter rolls, while election experts caution the public on the routine nature of voter list maintenance.
Published August 28, 2024
Austin, TX – Governor Greg Abbott announced today that more than 1 million ineligible voters have been purged from Texas voter rolls, marking a significant update in voter registration maintenance. Those removed include individuals who are deceased, have moved out of state, or are non-citizens.
Senate Bill 1 and the Fight Against Illegal Voting
The voter purge comes in line with Senate Bill 1, a law Governor Abbott signed in 2021, aimed at tightening election security and reducing illegal voting. Abbott has repeatedly emphasized the importance of protecting the right to vote while cracking down on potential fraud. “We are committed to ensuring our elections remain free and fair by removing ineligible voters,” Abbott stated during his announcement.
The governor’s office clarified that this latest purge is part of an ongoing effort to keep voter rolls accurate and prevent ineligible individuals from participating in Texas elections.
Experts Warn of Misleading Claims
Despite Abbott’s push for election security, experts in election law are cautioning that the purge may be more routine than it appears. Federal and state laws already require regular maintenance of voter rolls, including the removal of ineligible voters for reasons such as death, relocation, or non-citizen status.
One election law expert noted, “The maintenance of voter rolls happens regularly and is nothing new. Portraying it as a major voter purge might mislead the public into believing these removals are exceptional when, in fact, they are required by law.”
How to Check Your Voter Registration Status
With the voter registration deadline of October 7th approaching, Texas residents are encouraged to check their registration status to ensure their eligibility. Voters can verify their status by visiting their local county’s election website or the Texas Secretary of State’s voter portal.
The voter purge will likely be a topic of debate as election season nears, but both sides agree on the importance of eligible voters remaining informed and prepared for the upcoming elections.
