Furniture Store Donating 200 Mattresses to Families Affected by Flooding

Furniture Store Donating 100 Mattresses to Families Affected by Flooding

Furniture Lacks Launches Mattress Giveaway for McAllen, Harlingen, and Brownsville Residents

As families across the Rio Grande Valley continue to recover from last month’s devastating flooding, Furniture Lacks is stepping in to help.

The furniture store is donating 200 clean mattresses to families in McAllen, Harlingen, and Brownsville who were impacted by the storms.

How to Apply

Deadline: Monday (Tomorrow)

Eligibility: Must reside in one of the three cities

One application per household

Winners selected at random

To apply, visit the Lacks Furniture Facebook page and complete the online form.

“We want to help our neighbors rest a little easier while they work on rebuilding,” a spokesperson for the store said.

Mattress distribution dates will be announced after winners are selected.