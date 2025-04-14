Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Furniture Store Donating 200 Mattresses to Families Affected by Flooding

Furniture Lacks to provide free mattresses to McAllen, Harlingen, and Brownsville residents; application deadline is Monday.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 14 2025

As families across the Rio Grande Valley continue to recover from last month’s devastating flooding, Furniture Lacks is stepping in to help.

The furniture store is donating 200 clean mattresses to families in McAllen, Harlingen, and Brownsville who were impacted by the storms.

How to Apply

Deadline: Monday (Tomorrow)
Eligibility: Must reside in one of the three cities
One application per household
Winners selected at random

To apply, visit the Lacks Furniture Facebook page and complete the online form.

“We want to help our neighbors rest a little easier while they work on rebuilding,” a spokesperson for the store said.

Mattress distribution dates will be announced after winners are selected.

