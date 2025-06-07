Fugitive Alert: McAllen Man Wanted for Indecent Exposure Sparks Manhunt

The McAllen Police Department has launched an urgent appeal to the public to aid in locating Diego Gonzalez Alvarado, a 26-year-old man wanted in connection with an incident that took place last month. Alvarado is accused of indecently exposing himself to a woman in a business parking lot in McAllen on May 17th, prompting a citywide manhunt.

Details of the Incident

The unsettling incident occurred in the bustling environment of a McAllen business parking lot, leaving local residents shocked. Eyewitness accounts and surveillance footage reportedly capture Alvarado’s actions, which have since been described as both alarming and inappropriate. The police have intensified their search efforts, with hopes of apprehending Alvarado swiftly.

Community’s Role in the Search

In situations like these, the cooperation of the community is crucial. The McAllen Police Department is urging anyone with information on Alvarado’s whereabouts to come forward. They have set up a dedicated phone line for tips and information. If you have any details that might help the investigation, please contact the McAllen Police Department at 956-687-8477.

Implications and Next Steps

This incident not only highlights the severity of the crime but also the city’s resolve to maintain public safety. McAllen’s law enforcement is working tirelessly to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The community’s vigilance and quick response could be instrumental in bringing Alvarado to justice, thereby reinforcing the collective commitment to safety and decency.

Resources for Further Information

For more information on community safety and police efforts, you can visit the McAllen Police Department’s official website at https://www.mcallen.net/departments/police.