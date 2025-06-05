Immigration Crackdown: ICE operations in Mercedes and South Padre Island result in significant detentions amid ongoing immigration debates.
Fox Rio Grande Valley Father’s Day Promotion
Celebrate Dad with FOX Rio Grande Valley! Enter for a chance to win a special Father’s Day prize package including a $500 Visa Gift Card, a $50 Scooters Coffee Gift Card, and a Yeti Roadie Cooler. Just watch the FOX RGV newscasts and be one of the first five callers during the contest period to register. No purchase necessary!
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
“Fox Rio Grande Valley Father’s Day Promotion”
SPECIFIC RULES
No purchase is necessary to enter or win; a purchase will not improve your chances of winning
These Specific Rules, in addition to the General Rules https://entravision.com/general-rules-for-contests-and-sweepstakes/, govern the “Fox Rio Grande Valley Father’s Day Promotion” (the “Promotion”). The General Rules contain additional terms and conditions that govern and apply to the Promotion and are incorporated herein by reference. A complete copy of these Specific Rules or a list of winners can be obtained at the offices of KFXV-TV (the “Station”), 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen TX 78501, during normal business hours Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Station with a request for the rules and/or list of winners. In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between these Specific Rules and the General Rules, the General Rules shall govern. Any individual who enters, attempts to enter or in any way participates or attempts to participate in the Promotion agrees to be bound by these Specific Rules and the General Rules as well as by all interpretations of the rules by the Station and by all other decisions of the Station which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Promotion.
- No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply.
- Eligibility. This Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, except residents of Florida and New York where the prize(s) value is more than five thousand dollars ($5,000), who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry (except that residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be at least 19 years of age at the time of entry and residents of Mississippi must be at least 21 years of age at the time of entry) and who reside in the Station’s DMA.
- Promotion Period. The Promotion will begin on June 5, 2025 at 5:00am and will run through June 12, 2025 at 11:59pm (the “Promotion Period”). The Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.
- How to Enter. Limit one (1) entry per person. To enter:
Be watching Fox News Rio Grande Valley Newscast Monday through Friday during the contest dates at 9am CT, 12:30pm CT and 9pm CT, when the news announces the call-in instruction, the first five (5) Callers will be registered for the contest. All entries must be received by June 12, 2025 at 11:59pm to be eligible to win.
Winner Selection.
On or about June 13, 2025, Station and/or its designee (including without limitation Second Street Media, Inc.) will select one (1) winner(s) via random drawing from among all valid entries received by Station during the Promotion Period. The winning entrant(s) will be contacted using the email address, telephone number, and/or social media account provided with the entry and may be awarded the prize (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Specific Rules and the General Rules). Winner(s) must respond to initial notification within forty-eight (48) hours. Unless otherwise agreed, winner(s) must claim prize no later than five (5) days after initial notification.
- Odds of winning. The odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received.
- Prize(s). One (1) prize(s) will be awarded in the Promotion. Prize consists of One (1) $500 Visa Gift Card, One (1) $50 Scooters Coffee Gift Card, One (1) Yeti Roadie Cooler Retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is up to eight hundred and fifty dollars ($850). Actual value may vary depending on installation requirements and product availability.
SPONSOR: Station, KFXV- TV FOX RIO GRANDE VALLEY, 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501 , Lakes Family Dental located at 3103 Center Pointe Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 and Scooters Coffee located at 1803 S McColl Edinburg, TX 78539
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
Drug Bust: 118 Pounds of Marijuana Seized from Gang Member in Mercedes
Drug Bust: A 23-year-old Anabayuko gang member faces serious charges after being caught smuggling marijuana across the Texas border.
CBP Seizes More Than $78K In Unreported Cash
CBP Seizes: In a dramatic turn of events, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized over $78,000 in unreported cash at the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge. The operation, which unfolded last Friday, resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Mexican national, who attempted to transport the money concealed within a 2018 BMW.
Property Fraud Shocker: Man Admits to $770K Scam in Hidalgo County
Property Fraud: Unraveling the Deceptive Scheme and How to Protect Yourself from Real Estate Scams
Motorcycle Tragedy: Fatal Crash Sparks Urgent Safety Alert in Mission
Motorcycle Tragedy: Mission PD urges road safety after two motorcycle accidents, highlighting the importance of awareness and caution.
Heroic Rescue: Border Patrol Agent Saves Family of 11 from Raging House Fire
Heroic Rescue: A Border Patrol agent’s swift actions in the early hours avert tragedy, saving a large family from a devastating fire in Progresso Lakes.
Rescue Mission: Man Safely Saved from Weslaco Water Tower in Mental Health Crisis
Man Safely Saved from Weslaco Water Tower: Weslaco PD and Firefighters Unite for High-Stakes Rescue; Nearby Cities Lend Crucial Support
Immigration Raid Shocks South Padre Island: 11 Detained in Construction Site Sting
A construction site on South Padre Island became the focal point of an unexpected immigration raid, leading to the detention of 11 undocumented individuals.
Burglary Alert: Harlingen PD Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Suspect
Burglary Alert: Harlingen PD is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect, believed to be responsible for a recent break-in on Christian Circle.
Deadly Crash Investigation: Alamo Tragedy Claims Life of 47-Year-Old Man
Deadly Crash Investigation: Authorities probe the cause of a fatal single-vehicle accident that left a 47-year-old driver dead in Alamo.
Shooting Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Hospitalized in Face Wounding
Shooting Shocker: Authorities Probe Possible Social Media Link in Unnerving Salida de Luna Incident
Accident on Highway 107: High-Speed Collision Sends 12 to Hospital
Accident on Highway 107 crash leads to hospitalizations as authorities probe vehicle speed control failure.
Circular Saw Attack: South Padre Island Worker Faces Serious Charges
Circular Saw Attack: Construction Site Incident Leaves Two Hospitalized as Suspect Awaits Trial
Shocking Assault: Construction Worker Attacks Colleagues with Circular Saw in South Padre Island
Two construction workers hospitalized after a violent attack at Beach Access Three, as authorities investigate the motive.
FAA Demands Investigation After Starship’s Ninth Launch Ends in Fiery Chaos
The Federal Aviation Administration calls for a thorough probe into SpaceX’s Starship mishap over the Atlantic, raising questions about the future of space travel safety.
Border Patrol’s Multi-Front Battle: RGV Agents See Migrant Surge Drop to Four-Year Low
RGV Border Patrol agents report a significant decrease in migrant apprehensions, but challenges remain as authorities brace for influxes.
Mastering Financial Health: Strategies for a Prosperous 2025
Experts reveal crucial advice on setting and maintaining financial goals for the New Year
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Vaping Dangers: 5 Shocking Ways Teens Hide E-Cigarettes
Vaping Dangers: Parents urged to stay vigilant as vaping devices cleverly disguised as common items infiltrate schools.
Community News: Roma High School Senior Shines in Media Program
Accidentally placed in a video production class, Nicolas Lopez found his true passion behind the camera—and became a standout storyteller at Roma High’s Gladiator Television Network.
Immigration Crackdown: 27 Undocumented Immigrants Arrested in Rio Grande Valley Sweep
Immigration Crackdown: ICE operations in Mercedes and South Padre Island result in significant detentions amid ongoing immigration debates.
Tragic Indictment: Driver Faces Charges in Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Tragic Indictment: Kevin Alfredo Gonzalez indicted for criminal negligent homicide in the death of Isaiah Angelo Torres, reigniting conversations on road safety.
DWI Scandal: La Villa ISD Trustee Censured for Six Months Amid Parental Concerns
DWI Scandal: Board member Just Morales faces temporary restrictions following a DWI arrest, sparking debate on district standards.
Drug Bust: 118 Pounds of Marijuana Seized from Gang Member in Mercedes
Drug Bust: A 23-year-old Anabayuko gang member faces serious charges after being caught smuggling marijuana across the Texas border.
