Four Men Wanted in McAllen for Public Lewdness and Prostitution Promotion

McAllen Police Search for Four Men After Public Lewdness Incident at Local Business

McAllen, TX – McAllen Police are on the lookout for four men wanted in connection with an incident involving public lewdness that occurred earlier this month at a local business on Dallas Avenue. The suspects are being sought for various charges, including promoting prostitution and tampering with evidence.

Incident Overview

The incident took place on August 4th at a business located on the 1700 block of Dallas Avenue. According to McAllen PD, the situation involved a male performer engaging in sexual acts while the business was still open to the public.

The suspects have been identified as Diego Rodrigo Barros, Dionicio Luna Aguirre, Mark Anthony Watts, and Alvaro Costilla. Aguirre and Barros are both wanted for public lewdness, while Watts and Castilla Navarro face charges for tampering with evidence and promoting prostitution.

Police Investigation Ongoing

McAllen Police are continuing their investigation and are actively seeking the whereabouts of the suspects. They have urged anyone with information about the men or their location to come forward.

Crime Stoppers Tip Line

Authorities are asking the public to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477 if they have any information. Tips can be provided anonymously, and the community is encouraged to assist law enforcement in resolving this case.