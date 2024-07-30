Former Progreso Mayoral Candidate Faces Federal Drug Charges

We have new information tonight regarding former Progreso mayoral candidate Dagoberto Trevino, who faced a judge this afternoon on federal charges. Trevino was arraigned at the McAllen Federal Courthouse, where he is among four defendants in a significant drug case.

Details of the Arraignment

Dagoberto Trevino appeared in court alongside co-defendant Jose Maria Vasquez, who is charged with two counts of intent to distribute cocaine. The first count dates back to January 2019, alleging that Trevino and others conspired to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. The second count, from November 2022, accuses the defendants of intending to distribute 88 kilograms of cocaine.

Attorney’s Statement

Attorney Daniel Garcia, who is representing one of the defendants, commented on the case: “It’s a little bit premature to comment on what is happening with regards to the allegations. And to me that I was going to look into this case, and they seem to be very nice people. And, obviously, you know, it’s a situation that’s difficult.”

Legal Proceedings

No bond was set for Trevino during today’s hearing, with a bond hearing to be scheduled at a later date. The final pretrial is set for October 3rd, during which Trevino will have one last opportunity to change his plea. Jury selection is scheduled for October 8th. If found guilty, Trevino could face up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

Community Impact

The case has drawn significant attention, highlighting the serious nature of the charges and the potential consequences for those involved. The community is closely watching the proceedings as they unfold, with many awaiting the outcome of the trial.