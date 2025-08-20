Hidalgo crash: Speeding suspected as a factor in a fatal three-vehicle crash at a major Hidalgo intersection.
FluMist Revolutionizes Home Vaccination in Texas
FluMist: Self-administered FluMist nasal spray offers a convenient vaccination solution for Texans under 50.
Table of Contents
Introduction
In a groundbreaking development for public health, adults under 50 can now self-administer the flu vaccine in the comfort of their homes. FluMist, the only nasal spray flu vaccine approved by the FDA for self-administration, is now available for online order in 34 states, including Texas.
A New Era in Vaccination
The introduction of FluMist represents a significant shift in how vaccinations can be delivered. By allowing individuals to administer the vaccine themselves, it aims to increase accessibility and convenience, particularly for those who may have difficulty visiting a healthcare provider.
The process is straightforward: after ordering the FluMist online, recipients must complete a medical screening questionnaire. This is reviewed by a licensed healthcare provider to ensure safety before the prescription is approved. Once received, the vaccine is easily administered by placing the device into one nostril, spraying, removing a clip, and repeating the process in the other nostril.
Cost and Coverage
Costing only $8.99 for shipping and handling, FluMist is expected to be covered by most medical insurance plans. This affordability, combined with its ease of use, may help to address the concerningly low vaccination rates reported in recent years.
Addressing Vaccination Gaps
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), less than half of both children and adults in the U.S. received their annual flu vaccine last season. Health experts are hopeful that the convenience of FluMist will encourage more people to get vaccinated, thereby improving public health outcomes.
Conclusion
FluMist’s introduction marks an innovative step forward in personal healthcare management, offering a convenient and effective option for flu vaccination. As Texas embraces this new method, it could serve as a model for increasing vaccination rates across the country.
Additional Resources
Stories You May Like
Traffic Chaos at Vanguard Academy’s Van Gogh Campus Sparks Safety Concerns
Traffic safety: Parents voice alarm over new traffic policy at Vanguard Academy’s Van Gogh campus in Pharr.
Edinburg Accident Causes Power Outage and Road Closures
Edinburg accident: A single-vehicle accident in Edinburg leads to power disruptions and road closures, affecting local residents.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Child Found Alone in Mission
Hidalgo County: Child Found Wandering Alone in Mission, Investigation Underway by Authorities
Allred Campaigns in Rio Grande Valley Amid Senate Race Challenges
Colin Allred: Democratic candidate Colin Allred visits Alamo, addressing key immigration issues as he prepares for the March primaries.
Brownsville Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspects
Brownsville: Authorities are looking for two men involved in a convenience store robbery on Southmost Road.
Latest Stories
Vehicle Crash in Alton Sends Multiple Victims to Hospital
Alton vehicle crash: Two men and a family of four hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Alton.
Traffic Chaos at Vanguard Academy’s Van Gogh Campus Sparks Safety Concerns
Traffic safety: Parents voice alarm over new traffic policy at Vanguard Academy’s Van Gogh campus in Pharr.
NFL Preseason Week Two Highlights: UTRGV Football Prepares for Season Kickoff
NFL preseason: Vaqueros gear up for their opening game, while NFL teams tackle preseason challenges.
August 19, 2025 Weather Updates: South Texas Faces Triple-Digit Heat and Potential Showers
South Texas weather: South Texas residents experience sweltering temperatures with a chance of showers; Hurricane Erin poses no threat to the region.
Edinburg Accident Causes Power Outage and Road Closures
Edinburg accident: A single-vehicle accident in Edinburg leads to power disruptions and road closures, affecting local residents.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Child Found Alone in Mission
Hidalgo County: Child Found Wandering Alone in Mission, Investigation Underway by Authorities
Water Outage: Mercedes’ Tiger Crossing Residents to Lose Water Supply Tonight
City crews to conduct overnight waterline repairs, impacting homes in and around the subdivision.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing 61-Year-Old Man, Jose Luis Saldivar
Jose Luis Saldivar, who suffered a stroke last year, was last seen near Donna on February 1st — authorities urge the public to assist in locating him.
Harlingen PD Responds to Concerns Over Officer’s Presence During ICE Raids
Harlingen Police clarify their role after video sparks debate about local involvement in ICE operations.
Harlingen Residents Protest Deportations as Governor Abbott Sends More Reinforcements to Texas Border
Peaceful rally in Harlingen challenges recent deportations, while state reinforcements bolster federal efforts at the border.
Update: Suspect Faces Capital Murder Charges After Teen’s Death in Hidalgo County Shooting”
Geoffrey J. Luna is now charged with capital murder following the death of a 16-year-old in a drug deal gone wrong.
Warning: Fake McAllen PD Social Media Page Scam Targeting Residents
City officials urge residents to stay vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with fraudulent accounts.
Harlingen Community Rallies for Funeral Fundraiser After Tragic Fire
Harlingen: Local pizza shop hosts fundraiser to support the family of two sisters lost in a Harlingen mobile home fire.
National Night Out: Palm View PD Hosts Community Event
National Night Out: Palm View Police Department invites the community to engage with local officers during the annual National Night Out.
Fatal Crash in Hidalgo Leaves One Dead After Three-Vehicle Collision
Hidalgo crash: Speeding suspected as a factor in a fatal three-vehicle crash at a major Hidalgo intersection.
Murder Trial of Jose Luis Villalobos Begins in South Texas
Jose Luis Villalobos: Witnesses testify as Jose Luis Villalobos stands trial for the murder of his stepson and the injury of his partner.
Weslaco Police Arrest Third Suspect in Auto Theft Investigation
Weslaco: Jonathan Perez joins two others in custody as Weslaco police crack down on cross-border vehicle theft.
Edinburg PD Pioneers Drone First Responder Program in the Valley
Edinburg drone program: Edinburg introduces cutting-edge drone technology to enhance emergency response and public safety.
Promoted