Firefighters Respond to Late-Night Garage Fire in McAllen

Multiple Departments Assist in Containing Blaze

The McAllen Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the 2100 block of South Jackson Road last night, working alongside multiple agencies to extinguish the flames.

Fire Chief Juan Gloria confirmed that the fire was reported around 9 PM, and crews arrived quickly to prevent the blaze from spreading.

No Injuries Reported

Firefighters successfully contained the fire, and no injuries were reported. However, officials have not disclosed the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.

Investigation Ongoing

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with fire inspectors assessing whether electrical issues, flammable materials, or other factors played a role.

Fire Safety Reminders

Residents are urged to practice fire prevention measures, including:

Properly storing flammable materials away from heat sources.

away from heat sources. Checking electrical wiring in garages for potential hazards.

in garages for potential hazards. Installing smoke detectors in all areas of the home, including garages.

How to Report Fire Hazards

If you have information regarding this fire or wish to report a fire hazard, contact

📞 McAllen Fire Department

Authorities encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious fire activity immediately.