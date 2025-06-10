FEMA Aid: Unlock Financial Relief at 7 New Rio Grande Valley Centers

A suspect’s rooftop standoff in Edinburg ends peacefully with a medical evaluation pending.
As the dust settles from the torrential rains that flooded the Rio Grande Valley in late March, residents are urged to take advantage of available federal assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has set up seven disaster recovery centers throughout the region to aid those affected. These centers offer a lifeline to homeowners and renters, even those without insurance, ensuring they can seek the support they need.
FEMA has strategically positioned centers across the Rio Grande Valley to facilitate easy access for residents. In Cameron County, the San Benito Parks and Recreation Building and the Harlingen Convention Center are ready to welcome those in need. For residents of Hidalgo County, assistance is available at the Las Palmas Community Center in McAllen, the Pharr Development and Research Center, and the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation (EDC). In Starr County, the Starr County Courthouse Annex in Rio Grande City and the Sebastian Community Center serve residents in Willacy.
To apply for disaster assistance, residents should bring documentation of their damaged property, a reliable phone number, and, where applicable, a Social Security number. If insurance is held or bank details are available, these too should be provided, facilitating direct deposit of any grant funds.
While applications can be initiated by phone (1-800-621-3362) or online (www.disasterassistance.gov), FEMA strongly advises visiting a center in person. The centers are not just staffed by FEMA professionals but also by state agencies and Small Business Administration (SBA) representatives, enabling comprehensive support.
No appointment is necessary to visit a disaster recovery center, and they maintain convenient operating hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
Residents are encouraged to utilize these resources to their fullest extent. “The state of Texas has agencies that really help for those that really need more assistance,” a representative notes. The combined efforts of FEMA and local agencies are designed to ensure that no one is left without the necessary aid to rebuild and recover.
For further assistance, visit the following resources:
