FEMA Aid Approved: Federal Help Arrives for March Flood Victims in the Valley

President Trump Signs Disaster Declaration After Weeks of Delays

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TX — After weeks of waiting, residents and businesses across the Rio Grande Valley are finally getting relief. FEMA assistance has been approved following a disaster declaration signed by President Donald Trump, opening the door to federal aid for those impacted by March’s severe flooding.

The declaration covers all four Valley counties, where torrential rains left homes submerged, roads impassable, and neighborhoods struggling to recover.

What the Aid Covers

Flood victims can now apply for a variety of FEMA programs, including:

Temporary housing assistance

Grants for home repairs and replacement of essential belongings

Low-interest loans for renters, homeowners, and businesses

for renters, homeowners, and businesses Crisis counseling, unemployment support, and legal aid services

The aid is available to both individuals and small business owners dealing with uninsured losses. Damage assessments conducted in the weeks following the floods confirmed widespread need throughout the region, particularly in low-lying and rural areas.

How to Apply

Eligible residents can apply through:

Online : https://www.DisasterAssistance.gov

: https://www.DisasterAssistance.gov Phone : 📞 1-800-621-FEMA (3362)

: 📞 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) FEMA Mobile App: Available on iOS and Android

Applicants are encouraged to submit claims quickly and document all damage with photos, receipts, and repair estimates. FEMA representatives are also expected to set up Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in affected communities to assist residents in person.

Long Road to Recovery

While FEMA aid provides much-needed assistance, officials caution that full recovery could take months or even years, depending on the severity of the damage and the resources available to individual families.

Nonprofits, local governments, and community organizations are continuing to supplement federal efforts with food distributions, cleanup support, and emergency housing.

Helpful Links and Contact Information

Apply for FEMA Aid : https://www.disasterassistance.gov

: https://www.disasterassistance.gov FEMA Helpline : 📞 1-800-621-3362

: 📞 1-800-621-3362 Local Disaster Recovery Centers Info: https://www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers

Residents are encouraged to follow updates through county emergency websites and FEMA’s social media pages for new developments and outreach events.