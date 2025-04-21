Federal Aid Requested Following March Flooding in Cameron County

Officials Seek Support for Housing, Repairs, and Medical Costs After Severe Storms

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has formally thanked Governor Greg Abbott and Senator John Cornyn for their roles in requesting federal disaster assistance following the severe flooding that struck the Rio Grande Valley in March.

If the request is approved, the federal aid package would provide critical support to families affected by the storms, including:

Temporary housing assistance

Property repairs

Personal injury compensation

Medical service coverage

Bipartisan Coordination Praised

Judge Treviño emphasized that the cooperation between local, state, and federal agencies was essential in initiating the aid request and ensuring an effective response.

“This united front has been crucial in providing a path toward recovery for families who suffered great losses,” he said.

The aid request is currently under review, and a decision from federal authorities is expected in the coming weeks.

📞 For updates or to report flood-related damages, residents can visit https://tdem.texas.gov or contact local emergency management offices.