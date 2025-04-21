Now

Federal Aid Requested Following March Flooding in Cameron County

Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. praises unified response; request seeks funding for housing, repairs, and medical aid.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 21 2025

Officials Seek Support for Housing, Repairs, and Medical Costs After Severe Storms

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has formally thanked Governor Greg Abbott and Senator John Cornyn for their roles in requesting federal disaster assistance following the severe flooding that struck the Rio Grande Valley in March.

If the request is approved, the federal aid package would provide critical support to families affected by the storms, including:

  • Temporary housing assistance
  • Property repairs
  • Personal injury compensation
  • Medical service coverage

Bipartisan Coordination Praised

Judge Treviño emphasized that the cooperation between local, state, and federal agencies was essential in initiating the aid request and ensuring an effective response.

“This united front has been crucial in providing a path toward recovery for families who suffered great losses,” he said.

The aid request is currently under review, and a decision from federal authorities is expected in the coming weeks.

📞 For updates or to report flood-related damages, residents can visit https://tdem.texas.gov or contact local emergency management offices.

