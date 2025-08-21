Texas redistricting: Texas House approves new congressional map favoring Republicans, as Democrats’ objections fail.
FDA Warns of Potential Radioactive Contamination in Walmart’s Great Value Frozen Shrimp
FDA: Consumers urged to discard potentially contaminated shrimp due to cesium traces detected in supplier shipment.
FDA Issues Urgent Recall for Great Value Frozen Shrimp
In a significant food safety alert, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of Walmart’s Great Value brand raw frozen shrimp. The recall comes after the detection of potential radioactive contamination with the isotope cesium in a shipment from an Indonesian supplier. The alert underscores the importance of rigorous food safety standards and the swift response needed to protect consumers.
Radioactive Traces Detected
The FDA’s warning is a precautionary measure following the discovery of cesium traces in the shrimp shipment. Though no shrimp in the current U.S. supply chain has tested positive for the contamination, the FDA advises that consumers err on the side of caution. The recall affects 13 states, including Texas, where the product may have reached consumers.
Immediate Actions for Consumers
Consumers who have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart’s Great Value brand are urged to discard the product immediately. This proactive step is essential to ensure consumer safety, despite no reported cases of contamination in the U.S. supply. The FDA’s guidance highlights the importance of consumer vigilance in food safety matters.
Walmart’s Response to the Recall
Walmart is cooperating with the FDA to ensure that the affected products are promptly removed from shelves and that consumers are informed about the potential risks. The retail giant emphasizes its commitment to food safety and is taking all necessary measures to address the situation swiftly.
Understanding the Risk of Cesium
Cesium is a radioactive isotope that can pose serious health risks if ingested in significant amounts. While the levels detected in the supplier’s shipment are not specified, the presence of such a contaminant requires immediate attention and action to prevent any potential health hazards.
Ensuring Future Safety
This incident serves as a reminder of the global nature of food supply chains and the complexities involved in ensuring their safety. The FDA continues to work closely with international suppliers to enforce strict safety standards and prevent such occurrences in the future.
