FBI Raids Delia’s Mexican Restaurant Locations Amid Federal Investigation

The FBI raided several locations of Delia’s Mexican Restaurant, including their branch in San Antonio. The raid, which began around 9 AM, resulted in the shutdown of all six Valley locations as federal agents conducted their investigation.

Details of the Raid

In a statement, an FBI spokesperson confirmed the operation, stating, “I can confirm that we are performing a court-authorized law enforcement activity at all locations.”

The raid stems from a federal lawsuit alleging that former employees faced abusive treatment during their employment at Delia’s. Court documents reveal that one former employee obtained false documentation to work at the restaurant and was subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

Investigation and Allegations

The investigation has brought to light serious allegations against Delia’s Mexican Restaurant chain. According to court documents, the former employee who obtained false documentation reported enduring abusive behavior, which prompted the federal probe. The details of the abuse allegations are being thoroughly investigated by the FBI.

Community Impact

The FBI’s raid and subsequent closure of Delia’s locations have sent shockwaves through the community. Delia’s Mexican Restaurant is a well-known and popular chain in the area, and the allegations have raised concerns among patrons and employees alike.

Official Response

As of now, Delia’s Mexican Restaurant has not publicly commented on this morning’s federal raid. The restaurant chain is expected to release a statement addressing the allegations and the ongoing investigation.