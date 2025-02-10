Fatal Hit-and-Run: DPS Seeks Driver in San Benito Crash That Killed Teen Cyclist

15-Year-Old Victim Identified as Authorities Search for Suspect

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is actively searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of 15-year-old Kaden Schwartz in San Benito.

According to investigators, Schwartz was riding his bicycle when he was struck from behind by a larger vehicle, which fled the scene without stopping.

Suspect Vehicle Description

DPS officials believe the suspect was driving a Ford F-250 or larger pickup truck, model years 2023 to 2025. The vehicle likely has:

Chrome trimming

Damage to the front right side

Authorities are urging the public to report any sightings of a truck matching this description.

How to Provide Information

Anyone with details about the incident or the suspect vehicle is urged to call DPS investigators at:

DPS San Benito Office: 956-565-7600

For official updates, visit the Texas DPS website:

https://www.dps.texas.gov

DPS is asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the victim and his family.