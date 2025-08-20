Jose Luis Villalobos: Witnesses testify as Jose Luis Villalobos stands trial for the murder of his stepson and the injury of his partner.
Weslaco: Jonathan Perez joins two others in custody as Weslaco police crack down on cross-border vehicle theft.
Edinburg drone program: Edinburg introduces cutting-edge drone technology to enhance emergency response and public safety.
South Texas Health System: Free expo in McAllen provides valuable resources and information for new and expecting parents.
Edinburg: Families continue to grieve while calling for justice two years after a deadly drunk driving incident in Edinburg claims four lives.
FluMist: Self-administered FluMist nasal spray offers a convenient vaccination solution for Texans under 50.
Ozempic: The popular weight loss drug, Ozempic, is under scrutiny as a massive lawsuit highlights potential health risks.