Farmers in South Texas to Receive $280 Million in Federal Aid Amid Water Shortage

Lawmakers Demand Mexico Comply with 1944 Water Treaty

The ongoing water shortage in South Texas has left farmers struggling to maintain crops, forcing many to reduce planting by at least 25% due to irrigation cutbacks.

However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a $280 million federal aid package to help ease the burden on farmers as they navigate the crisis.

“It is today, and we are here to fight for the farmers and ranchers of this area of the country,” an official stated.

Mexico Behind on Water Treaty Obligations

At the heart of the water shortage is Mexico’s failure to deliver the required water supply under the 1944 Water Treaty, which mandates the country to provide 350,000 cubic meters of water annually to the U.S.

Currently, Mexico is 1.3 million acre-feet behind on its obligations, prompting frustration among lawmakers.

“It is a massive quantity of water that they are behind on,” said Senator Ted Cruz, who is pushing for sanctions against Mexico if it does not meet its commitments by the November deadline.

Proposed Sanctions on Mexico

Cruz has drafted legislation that would impose “real and meaningful sanctions” on the Mexican government if the country fails to deliver the required water supply.

“I have urged Secretary Rubio and the president to use those sanctions,” Cruz stated.

Farmers and Officials Call for Long-Term Solutions

Local farmers argue that the 1944 treaty did not anticipate the population boom in both South Texas and northern Mexico, which has dramatically increased water demand.

“If we don’t keep a consistent supply of water here in the Rio Grande Valley, we simply won’t have water for our cities,” one farmer noted.

While the $280 million in federal funding provides temporary relief, lawmakers acknowledge that it is not a long-term solution. They stress the need for diplomatic efforts to ensure water security for both farmers and urban areas.

What’s Next?

Mexico has until November to meet its treaty obligations.

Lawmakers will continue negotiations and push for legislative action.

Farmers will receive federal funding but remain uncertain about future irrigation supplies.

