Family Speaks Out After Suspect in Mission Road Rage Murder Receives Second Bond Reduction

In a tragic road rage incident that occurred in April in Mission, Texas, Jose Cruz Jr. lost his life to gun violence. The suspect, Brian Alexis Pena, has been granted a second bond reduction, prompting outrage and heartache for the victim’s family. Our reporter, Samantha Ruiz, attended the court proceedings this morning to bring you the latest updates on this controversial case.

The Incident and Arrest

On April 8th, Jose Cruz Jr. was shot and killed on the 2500 block west of Expressway 83 in Mission. The suspect, Brian Alexis Pena, turned himself in a week later after fleeing to Mexico. Initially charged with murder, Pena was given a bond of $2 million, which was later reduced to $1 million, and now to $750,000.

The family of Jose Cruz Jr. expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision, feeling that the justice system has not fully considered the gravity of the crime and the evidence presented by investigators and witnesses.

“As a family, we’re not happy with what was decided, considering all the details presented from the investigators and all the witnesses, so justice can be served for my brother,” a family member stated.

Legal and Community Response

The case, classified as a road rage incident between two strangers, has sparked significant debate within the community. Robert Garcia, director of Families and Friends of Murdered Children, voiced his concern over the bond reductions granted to Pena.

“You’re giving the benefit of the doubt to the suspect and not to the victim. How it’s impactful for us when this particular individual already has a history of violence and fleeing to Mexico,” Garcia remarked.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s office argued against the bond reduction, emphasizing Pena’s previous flight risk and history of violence. Despite their efforts, the court ruled in favor of the reduction, with the condition that Pena wears an ankle monitor if he makes bail.

Family’s Plea for Justice

The family of Jose Cruz Jr. continues to seek justice for their loved one, hoping for a legal outcome that reflects the seriousness of the crime. They are supported by community groups and legal advocates who stress the need for a fair and thorough judicial process.

“It’s hard every day knowing that he’s not going to come back. It’s harder for us as a family, and this individual is able to be here while my brother won’t be coming home anymore,” a family member lamented.

As the case progresses, Pena is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing in October. The outcome of these proceedings will be closely watched by the community, with many hoping for justice for Jose Cruz Jr. and his grieving family.

Families and Friends of Murdered Children: 602-254-8818

Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office: 956-292-7600