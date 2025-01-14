News

Elderly Woman Killed in Harlingen Hit-and-Run: Police Seek Leads

Harlingen police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman.

Harlingen Hit-and-Run Leaves Community in Shock

Harlingen Police Department has identified Aida Garcia, 70, as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on North Business 77 last Friday evening.

Authorities are seeking public assistance to locate the vehicle and driver responsible.

This incident underscores the importance of community vigilance and cooperation to ensure justice.

