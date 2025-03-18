Edinburg Street Racer Faces Felony Charges After Drunken Rollover Crash

Judge Warns 20-Year-Old Driver After Passenger Ejected in High-Speed Incident

A drunken street race in Edinburg over the weekend ended in a violent rollover crash, leading to the arrest of Juan Carlos Contreras, who appeared in court today for his arraignment.

Contreras, 20 years old, was charged with intoxication assault, a third-degree felony, and racing on the highway causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Passenger Ejected, Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

Authorities say Contreras was street racing while intoxicated when his 1992 Ford Mustang lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

His passenger, 20-year-old Fede Gonzalez, was ejected from the car but miraculously survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Judge Issues Harsh Warning

During the hearing, Associate Judge Vanessa Flores made it clear that Contreras’ actions were reckless and dangerous.

“Right. And you not only put yourself in danger but her in danger and in harm. So that’s extremely concerning for the court. It’s extremely concerning for our community,” Judge Flores stated.

She set Contreras’ bond at $200,000, emphasizing the seriousness of his charges and warning him about the consequences of his behavior.

“Not only for you and your family and your future plans, you got law enforcement officers right here, right? That is what you are wanting to pursue. This is not a good start, mister,” she added.

Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Reckless Driving

As spring break approaches, Edinburg Police Department officials are increasing patrols to prevent similar incidents.

“This is a time for everybody to have a responsible and safe holiday, right? So let’s all do our share. And if we’re going to drink, let’s be responsible and not get behind the wheel, because it’s not fair to others to put their lives in jeopardy,” an Edinburg PD spokesperson said.

Authorities also confirmed they are investigating a second vehicle possibly involved in the street race.

How to Report Information

Edinburg PD is urging the public to come forward with any information about the incident or the second vehicle involved.

📞 Contact Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700

Law enforcement officials continue to stress the dangers of drunk driving and street racing, reminding the community that these actions carry life-altering consequences.