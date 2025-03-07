Edinburg, Starr County Fires Leave Families Devastated, But No Loss of Life Reported

Fire in Edinburg Leaves Two Homes Destroyed

This afternoon, fire crews were dispatched to the scene of a devastating house fire just outside Edinburg’s city limits. The blaze, which started around 2:30 p.m. at 5060 Melody Lane, quickly spread, fueled by strong winds that made it difficult for firefighters to control the flames.

Edinburg Fire Department arrived on the scene along with San Juan and Pharr fire departments, all working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading further. Unfortunately, the first house was nearly destroyed by the flames, and the second suffered extensive damage.

In a fortunate turn of events, no fatalities occurred, although one firefighter sustained a minor burn to his left arm. He was promptly treated and is expected to recover fully. Local authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, and the investigation is being handled by the county fire marshal’s office.

Starr County Fire Displaces Couple, Losses Mount

Just yesterday, another family in Starr County faced a devastating fire that claimed their home and all their belongings. Manuel Ortiz, a Rio Grande City resident, told reporters that he was able to escape the fire unharmed but lost everything in the blaze, including his medication and his wife’s medical supplies.

“We had no time to grab anything,” Ortiz said. “The fire was everywhere—on the ceiling, all over the place. I couldn’t even get to the door because it was just too smoky and dangerous.”

Ortiz’s wife, Francisca, who suffers from diabetes and requires dialysis treatment, also lost crucial supplies in the fire. The couple is now staying with a relative as they figure out their next steps.

Despite the enormous loss, Manuel Ortiz remains hopeful, focusing on the fact that he and his wife are both safe. “We still have each other, and that’s what matters,” he said.

How to Help the Ortiz Family

The Ortiz family has lost nearly everything, and while they begin the daunting process of rebuilding their lives, the community has been quick to rally in support. For anyone looking to help, donations can be made by contacting the Ortiz family directly at 956-661-604.

Local Firefighters and Community Support

In the wake of these two fires, the response from local fire departments has been exemplary. Firefighters are not only dealing with the immediate consequences of the fires, but they are also working closely with the affected families to help them recover and move forward.

Though the causes of the fires remain under investigation, the community’s focus remains on supporting those who have been displaced, ensuring no one is left to face these tragedies alone.