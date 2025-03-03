Edinburg Shooting: Man Kills Brother After Heated Argument, Now Faces Murder Charge

EDINBURG, TEXAS – A tragic family dispute turned deadly late Friday night, leaving one man dead and his younger brother in police custody, now facing a first-degree murder charge.

911 Call Leads to Shocking Confession

Hidalgo County authorities say 21-year-old David Flores called 911, admitting he had shot his brother, 30-year-old Hilberto Flores, during an argument. When deputies arrived at the home, they found Hilberto Flores critically wounded. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Murder Charge Upgraded as Investigation Unfolds

Initially charged with aggravated assault, David Flores’ charges were quickly upgraded to first-degree murder following his brother’s death. He was booked into custody, and a judge set his bond at $100,000.

Ongoing Investigation: Authorities Seek More Information

Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. Authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the argument that led to the violence.

Anyone with additional information about this case is urged to contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.

Resources & Law Enforcement Contacts

For more information or to report a crime, visit: