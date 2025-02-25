Edinburg Police Recover Truck in Weekend Hit-and-Run Investigation

Truck Found, But Driver Still Missing

Edinburg police have made progress in their hit-and-run investigation after recovering the truck involved in a weekend crash that left a 23-year-old man hospitalized.

The accident occurred early Saturday morning at the 5000 block of West State Highway 107. Police later found the suspected vehicle near the 1900 block of Bahama Street.

Vehicle Had Significant Repairs

According to authorities, the truck appears to have undergone major repairs since the crash. Evidence shows a new paint job and front-end bodywork, indicating an attempt to conceal damage from the collision. The vehicle has since been towed to the Edinburg Police Department for forensic analysis.

Search for the Driver Continues

While the vehicle has been located, police are still working to identify and track down the driver responsible for the hit-and-run. They are urging the public to come forward with any information that may help with the investigation.

If you have information on this case, contact Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.

How to Report Hit-and-Runs

Hit-and-run accidents are serious offenses, and leaving the scene of a crash can lead to criminal charges. If you witness a hit-and-run:

Take note of the vehicle’s make, model, color, and license plate number.

Call 911 immediately.

Provide any surveillance footage or eyewitness accounts to authorities.

For updates on this case or to report information anonymously, visit:

Edinburg Police Department – https://www.cityofedinburg.com

– https://www.cityofedinburg.com Texas Crime Stoppers – https://www.texascrimestoppers.org

Police continue to investigate and urge the driver to come forward as they work to bring justice to the injured victim.