Edinburg PD Revolutionizes Emergency Response with New Video Calling and Texting Tools

Edinburg PD has taken a leap forward in emergency response technology, introducing advanced video calling and multilingual texting tools. In an innovative collaboration with RGV 911, these tools aim to revolutionize the way dispatchers interact with callers, providing quicker and more accurate responses.

Video Calling: A New Perspective on Emergency Calls

The new video calling tool allows dispatchers to access video during calls. For the first time, they can visually assess the situation being described by the caller. This real-time visual information enables dispatchers to relay more accurate and detailed information to the responding officers, potentially improving the speed and effectiveness of their response.

Multilingual Texting: Bridging Language Barriers

In addition to the video calling tool, Edinburg PD has implemented an advanced texting tool that supports 31 different languages. This new system allows residents to contact 911 in their native language. The incoming messages are then translated for the dispatchers, and the responses are sent back in the caller’s language. This ground-breaking feature aims to overcome language barriers and ensure equal access to emergency services for all residents, regardless of their linguistic background.

With these new tools, Edinburg PD continues to demonstrate a commitment to innovation and inclusivity in their pursuit of a safer community.