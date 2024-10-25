Edinburg PD Investigates Shooting Incident at DHR Hospital

Edinburg Police Department (PD) is currently investigating a shooting incident that took place outside DHR Hospital earlier today. A 23-year-old man is now recuperating in the hospital after getting injured.

Shooting Incident in Broad Daylight

The incident occurred around one in the afternoon in the hospital’s parking lot. According to the initial reports from Edinburg PD, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The officers on the scene immediately provided first aid and applied a tourniquet before the man was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

Preliminary Findings from Authorities

Lieutenant Gabriel Vela Reyna, spokesperson for the Edinburg PD, shared some early insights into the ongoing investigation. He stated, ‘It’s still early on in the investigation for us to say whether it was self-inflicted or inflicted by someone else, but what we can tell you is the male is expected to recover.’

He added that the shooting occurred inside the victim’s vehicle and his girlfriend was present at the time. Both the victim and his girlfriend are cooperating with the police in the investigation.

Authorities Seek More Details

Meanwhile, the hospital officials confirmed that no one else was injured in the shooting. The statement from the hospital revealed that the man was parking his car, waiting for his girlfriend who works at the hospital, when the gun discharged. Edinburg PD is now trying to establish whether this was an accidental discharge or someone else used the weapon.

As the case develops, we will continue to update you with information from the authorities.