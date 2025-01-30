Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Will Not Seek Re-election

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Will Not Seek Re-election

In a heartfelt press conference this afternoon, Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The announcement came as a surprise to both the local media and the community, with Garza explaining that the diagnosis was made following a routine doctor’s visit.

Garza, who has served as the mayor of Edinburg for several years, confirmed that his diagnosis was detected at an early stage, giving him confidence in his ability to overcome the illness. He expressed optimism about the treatment plan and reassured his supporters that he intended to complete his current term, despite making the decision not to run for re-election this November.

A Shock to Garza and His Family

“This is something that has come as a complete shock to me and my family,” Garza said during the press conference. “It was done through a routine doctor’s visit. You know, fortunately, this cancer has been detected at an early stage, and I am confident that with the proper treatment, I am going to beat this.” His words resonated with both media members and community members who were present to hear the news firsthand.

Garza emphasized that while the diagnosis was unexpected, his focus is now on his health and well-being. He plans to dedicate time to treatment and recovery, and to spend more moments with his family during this challenging period.

Plans to Finish Current Term

In his statement, Garza made it clear that, despite his health challenges, he would not step down from his duties as mayor. “I will complete my current term,” Garza confirmed. “I owe it to the people of Edinburg to finish what I started. I am committed to serving the community to the best of my ability during this time.”

Though Garza will not seek a second term in November, he assured the community that he remains dedicated to Edinburg and its future. “The city’s well-being continues to be my top priority, and I will work closely with my team to ensure a smooth transition in the future,” he added.

Focus on Health and Family

As the mayor navigates his treatment journey, Garza said he will prioritize his health and spend time with loved ones. He noted that family support has been crucial in his emotional and mental preparation for the upcoming months.

Community members have expressed support for Garza, with many sending well wishes as he begins his treatment. The mayor’s courage in sharing such personal news has resonated deeply with Edinburg residents, who are standing behind him as he faces this medical challenge.

A City Behind Its Mayor

Throughout the press conference, Garza’s determination and positive outlook were evident. “This isn’t the end; it’s just a new chapter,” he remarked, demonstrating the resilience that has defined his leadership. As Edinburg moves forward, the mayor’s commitment to his health, his family, and the city remains steadfast, and the community continues to rally around him as he faces this fight.

Resources and Contacts

Edinburg residents who would like to send messages of support or learn more about local health initiatives can visit the following resources:

City of Edinburg : www.cityofedinburg.com

: www.cityofedinburg.com DHR Health: www.dhrhealth.com

For more information on prostate cancer, including early detection and treatment options, individuals are encouraged to contact local healthcare providers or visit the American Cancer Society at: