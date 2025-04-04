Now

News

Edinburg Man Arraigned After Threatening Nine People with Gun

Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez faces multiple charges and $625K bond; federal prosecution under review.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 04 2025

Edinburg Man Arraigned After Threatening Nine People with Gun

$625,000 Bond Set for 19-Year-Old Facing Multiple Felonies and Possible Federal Charges

Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez, a 19-year-old from Edinburg, was arraigned today on a series of charges after allegedly threatening nine individuals with a firearm earlier this week.

The incident occurred Tuesday night, prompting multiple emergency calls and a police pursuit that ended with Rodriguez’s arrest.

Facing Multiple Charges

Rodriguez is charged with:

  • Nine counts of deadly conduct
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon
  • Evading arrest
  • Two drug-related offenses

He is being held on a $625,000 bond.

Federal Charges Possible

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is now reviewing the case for potential federal charges, which could significantly increase the legal consequences Rodriguez may face.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not disclosed details about the motive or the nature of the drugs found in Rodriguez’s possession, but the case remains under active investigation.

📞 Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Edinburg Police Department at (956) 292-7700.

