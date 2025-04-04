Edinburg Family Devastated by Flooding Struggles to Rebuild Home

Severe Storms Left Family of Six With Soaked Belongings and an Uninhabitable House

In Edinburg, the aftermath of last week’s severe flooding continues to upend lives. For the Silva family, it’s meant the loss of nearly everything they owned.

“At this point, the water came up to my knees, and inside the house, I want to say it was about 12 to 14 inches of water,” said Esteban Silva, recalling the moment the flood overtook their home.

A Long Road to Recovery

The Silvas, a family of six, are now working tirelessly to remove stagnant water from their property using pumps—days after the storm. Inside the house, ruined furniture, clothes, and appliances tell the story of a home overwhelmed by disaster.

“We lost everything,” Silva’s wife said, showing Fox News the extent of the damage.

The family says repairs could take months, and their home remains unlivable. They are still waiting for county crews to assist with draining remaining floodwaters in the area.

Call for Community Support

Neighbors and local organizations have been offering help, but the Silvas say they still need basic supplies and financial assistance.

📞 If you would like to help the Silva family, you can call (956) 515-8776.

Broader Flooding Impact in Hidalgo County

The Silvas are not alone. Dozens of families across Hidalgo County continue to struggle with storm damage, drainage delays, and limited resources.

Residents are encouraged to report flood-related property damage at:

🔗 https://damage.tdem.texas.gov