Edinburg DWI Crash Leaves Two Hospitalized, Driver Faces Charges

Edinburg police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people severely injured in the early morning hours. Authorities have identified 22-year-old Ivan Pena as the driver, who now faces intoxication assault charges.

Crash Details and Injuries

According to the police report, Pena was driving under the influence when he lost control of his pickup truck, crashed into a pole, and veered into private property on the 3000 block of Hobbs Street. Both Pena and his passenger sustained serious injuries and remain hospitalized.

Pending Charges Against the Driver

Pena, a resident of Pharr, Texas, is expected to face a judge upon his medical release. Intoxication assault in Texas is a serious felony offense, carrying potential jail time and heavy fines.

Authorities Urge Caution on Drunk Driving

As the investigation continues, law enforcement officials remind drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence. Texas has strict DUI/DWI laws aimed at reducing accidents caused by impaired drivers.

If you have any details regarding this crash, please contact Edinburg PD.