Edinburg Accident Causes Power Outage and Road Closures

In the early hours of the morning, a single-vehicle accident in Edinburg disrupted the tranquility of the city, leaving several residents without power and necessitating road closures. The incident, which occurred around 3:00 AM, involved a green pickup truck that collided with a utility pole near the intersection of North McColl Road and West University Drive.

Impact on Local Infrastructure

The impact of the crash was immediate and significant. The collision caused several electrical wires to come down, leading to a power outage in the surrounding area. The Edinburg Police Department swiftly responded to the scene, closing North McColl Road between West University Drive and West SH Junior Road to ensure public safety. The closure was essential to allow utility crews to work on restoring power and clearing the hazardous wires from the roadway.

Restoration Efforts and Road Reopening

After extensive efforts by utility crews and the police department, the roads were reopened, and power was restored by 3:00 PM the same day. This prompt response minimized the inconvenience to residents and ensured that normalcy returned as quickly as possible. The Edinburg Police Department was commended for their efficient handling of the situation, ensuring both safety and swift restoration of services.

