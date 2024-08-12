Ease Into School: Experts Recommend Gradual Bedtime Adjustments for Kids

Preparing for School: Expert Tips on Adjusting Children’s Sleep Schedules

As summer winds down and the school year looms, adjusting your child’s sleep schedule becomes a crucial task for many parents. Experts recently shared some effective strategies to help ease this transition and ensure that children are well-rested and ready for the new academic year.

Gradual Bedtime Adjustments

One key recommendation is to gradually move bedtime earlier. “The best way to adjust to the school sleeping schedule is by bumping up their bedtime by an hour each week until school begins,” suggests one sleep expert. This gradual shift can help children adapt without the process feeling too abrupt or disruptive.

Limiting Screen Time

Health officials also stress the importance of reducing screen time before bed. The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with the natural production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep cycles. By limiting screen time, parents can help their children’s brains transition into a state of relaxation, making it easier to fall asleep.

Cautious Use of Sleep Aids

While supplements like melatonin can be effective for some children who struggle to fall asleep, experts caution against relying on them regularly. “Supplements like melatonin can be helpful if they struggle to return to pattern sleep, but don’t depend on them,” one health official noted. It’s important to consult with a physician before introducing any sleep aid to ensure it’s safe and appropriate for your child.

Creating a Conducive Sleep Environment

Beyond these tips, creating a sleep-conducive environment can also make a big difference. This includes keeping the bedroom cool, quiet, and dark, and establishing a relaxing bedtime routine that may include reading or calm music.

As families prepare for the return to school, these expert tips can help make the transition smoother and ensure that children are getting the quality sleep they need to thrive academically and emotionally.

