Early Morning Standoff in Hidalgo County Ends with Arrest

An early-morning standoff in Texas’ Hidalgo County has ended with the arrest of a man facing multiple charges.

Misael Carrizalez Arrested

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Misael Carrizalez, 35, was arrested and is currently being held at the county jail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

Carrizalez’s Standoff

The standoff took place at a residence located on the 3700 block of El Gorrion Drive in Weslaco. Carrizalez was reportedly threatening to assault family members and burn down his mother’s home. Hidalgo County authorities were dispatched to the scene, where negotiators successfully worked to de-escalate the situation.

Apprehended Without Incident

Carrizalez was apprehended without incident, and no injuries were reported in the standoff. The authorities have not yet released further information on what may have triggered the incident.